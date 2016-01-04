Ralph F. Hirschmann Award In Peptide Chemistry: Ronald T. Raines

Sponsor: Merck Research Laboratories
Citation: For extraordinarily creative contributions to diverse aspects of peptide chemistry, including identifying the structural role of stereoelectronic effects and the development of new ligation methods.
Current position: Henry Lardy Professor of Biochemistry, Linus Pauling Professor of Chemical Biology, and professor of chemistry, University of Wisconsin, Madison
Education: Sc.B, chemistry and biology, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; A.M., Ph.D., chemistry, Harvard University
Raines on his current scientific goals: “Although numerous strategies exist to down-regulate the activities of intracellular enzymes and other proteins, there are few ways to up-regulate. I hope to develop a general and efficient method to deliver native proteins into human cells: ‘gene therapy without the genes.’ ”
What his colleagues say:“Brief comments cannot do justice to a research program with the breadth and depth of Raines’s. This award honors a remarkable spectrum of transformative research, built upon a foundation of peptide science.”—Samuel H. Gellman, University of Wisconsin, Madison
