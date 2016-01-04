Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Ronald Breslow Award For Achievement In Biomimetic Chemistry: Thomas W. Muir

by Linda Wang
January 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Sponsor: Ronald Breslow Award ­Endowment

Citation: For development and application of expressed protein ligation in the understanding of intracellular signaling pathways such as the histone code for chromatin structure and function.

Current position: Van Zandt Williams Jr. Class of ’65 Professor of Chemistry, chair of the department of chemistry, Princeton University

Education: B.Sc., chemistry, University of Edinburgh; Ph.D., organic chemistry, University of Edinburgh

Muir on his scientific goals: “A principal focus of our lab is studying epigenetic regulation using chemical methods. We are trying hard to develop quantitative methods that allow these complex processes to be better studied in the test tube. Thinking about the distant horizon, I would love to be able to develop precision chemical tools that allow chromatin to be customized in a cellular context, thereby allowing specific biochemical hypotheses relating to gene regulation to be tested.”

What his colleagues say: “Tom Muir has made fundamental contributions to the synthesis of proteins of unusual structure which cannot be made by natural means. He has developed robust and widely used methods of ligating two peptide or protein fragments together to create nonnatural sequence containing proteins. These methods take advantage of natural intein chemistry but also require tremendous insight and intuition in terms of peptide synthesis.”—Kevan M. Shokat, University of California, San Francisco

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE