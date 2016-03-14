Aircraft makers eye Solvay materials

Solvay is advancing its business in supplying materials to aircraft makers. The company has extended its contract with Boeing through 2020, supplying composites and adhesives for airplanes like the 737, 747, and 777 as well as for future models. The contracts originated with composites maker Cytec Industries, which Solvay acquired last year. Separately, Solvay polyphenylsulfone foam has been qualified for use in Airbus aircraft.
