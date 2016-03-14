Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Cleaning solvent poses health risks, EPA says

by Britt E. Erickson
March 14, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Use of 1-bromopropane in dry-cleaning solvents, spray adhesives, and degreasers poses a risk of developmental effects to children born to mothers who have been exposed, a draft assessment by EPA concludes. The chemical also poses cancer and other health risks to workers who are repeatedly exposed to it, EPA’s assessment finds. Also known as n-propyl bromide, the chemical is one of dozens that the agency is evaluating for possible restrictions under the Toxic Substances Control Act. EPA recommends that consumers reduce their exposure to 1-bromopropane by using products that contain the chemical outside or in well-ventilated areas and by wearing appropriate protective equipment, such as a respirator, to avoid inhalation. The National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health has issued a draft document on minimizing worker exposure to 1-bromopropane. Also, the Agency for Toxic Substances & Disease Registry has examined the hazards of the chemical from different exposure durations. All three assessments come to a similar conclusion regarding the health risks from the compound.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA moves to regulate methylene chloride
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA plans broad review of 2 phthalates
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NMP poses low risk to consumers, US EPA says

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE