Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Using magnets to turn on neurons

Noninvasive technique could help scientists map circuits in the brain

by Michael Torrice
March 14, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A cartoon illustrating how the Magneto channel functions.
Researchers designed Magneto by adding ferritin (orange), an iron-binding protein, to the TRPV4 ion channel (blue). In a magnetic field, the channel opens, allowing in sodium and calcium ions.

A newly designed ion channel allows scientists to use magnetic fields to force neurons to fire in animals’ brains. The channel joins a growing number of tools that are helping researchers map neural circuits and understand the roles different cells play in the brain.

To tease apart the daunting complexity of the brain, neuroscientists have developed techniques to activate or silence specific neurons. One such method, optogenetics, controls neurons with light but requires fiber optics to be inserted into animals’ brains or spinal cords.

Because magnetic fields can penetrate into tissue, Ali D. Güler of the University of Virginia and colleagues think their ion channel, which they call Magneto, provides a noninvasive means of manipulating groups of neurons in animals.

To design Magneto, they added the protein ferritin to the C-terminus of an ion channel called TRPV4. Ferritin binds iron and is paramagnetic. That means it is attracted to applied magnetic fields. So ferritin serves as a handle that allows magnetic fields to tug open the channels. When Magneto opens while sitting on a neuron’s surface, sodium and calcium ions flow through the channel and into the cell, triggering the neuron to fire.

In one experiment involving mice, they delivered Magneto’s DNA to neurons in reward circuits of the animals’ brains (Nat. Neurosci. 2016, DOI: 10.1038/nn.4265). These genetic instructions enabled the cells to express Magneto. When placed in a chamber with two arms, the mice preferred hanging out in the arm with neodymium magnets inserted in the walls, showing that the magnetic field activated reward-signaling cells.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Protein tracks calcium levels in MRI
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How modified Chantix and a bioengineered ion channel may help diseases like epilepsy and depression
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Synthetic cells protect DNA circuits

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE