Deinove and Arbiom target forestry waste

French fermentation start-up Deinove and North Carolina-based biorefining firm Arbiom will combine their technologies in a demonstrator project at Arbiom’s pilot facility in Norton, Va., to produce biobased chemicals from forestry waste. Arbiom will pretreat the waste with phosphoric acid and apply hydrolysis. Deinove will use engineered Deinococcus bacteria to ferment the resulting sugars into target chemicals. Lab tests are promising, the firms say.
