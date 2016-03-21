Advertisement

Business

Ineos begins shipping U.S. ethane to Europe

by Alex Scott
March 21, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 12
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ineos
Ineos has begun supplying low-cost U.S. ethane to its crackers in Europe.
A photo of an Ineos ship that is bringing low cost U.S. ethane to its crackers in Europe.
Credit: Ineos
Ineos has begun supplying low-cost U.S. ethane to its crackers in Europe.

Ineos has shipped its first load of shale-gas-derived ethane from the port of Philadelphia to its ethylene cracker in Rafnes, Norway. The Ineos Intrepid, the world’s largest liquid natural gas ship, set out earlier this month carrying 27,500 m3 of ethane. The gas is cooled to –90 ºC for the 3,800-km journey, which took about 10 days. “We know that shale gas economics revitalized U.S. manufacturing, and for the first time, Europe can access this important energy and raw material source too,” says Ineos Chairman Jim Ratcliffe.

