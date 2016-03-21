Ineos begins shipping U.S. ethane to Europe

Ineos has shipped its first load of shale-gas-derived ethane from the port of Philadelphia to its ethylene cracker in Rafnes, Norway. The Ineos Intrepid, the world’s largest liquid natural gas ship, set out earlier this month carrying 27,500 m3 of ethane. The gas is cooled to –90 ºC for the 3,800-km journey, which took about 10 days. “We know that shale gas economics revitalized U.S. manufacturing, and for the first time, Europe can access this important energy and raw material source too,” says Ineos Chairman Jim Ratcliffe.
