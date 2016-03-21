Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Small molecule treatment for Ebola

Prodrug GS-5734 suppresses deadly virus in monkeys

by Bethany Halford
March 21, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

When an Ebola outbreak began ravaging West Africa in 2013, doctors and scientists had few medicines to treat the thousands of people who would become infected with the deadly virus in the years to follow. In fact, no antiviral therapeutics have received regulatory approval or demonstrated clinical efficacy against Ebola to date. There might be new hope, though, thanks to researchers at Gilead Sciences, the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, and Boston University. Those scientists, who presented in San Diego, have developed a small molecule called GS-5734 that’s effective at treating monkeys infected with the Ebola virus (Nature 2016, DOI: 10.1038/nature17180). GS-5734 is a monophosphoramidate prodrug of an adenosine analog. Once the small molecule is administered, enzymes in the body cleave GS-5734’s monophosphoramidate and eventually replace it with a triphosphate. This metabolite, the researchers suspect, inhibits the virus’s RNA-dependent RNA polymerase, effectively preventing the virus from replicating by blocking the synthesis of its RNA. Because GS-5734 is also active against other pathogenic RNA viruses in cells, it might find wider medical use, the researchers note. Safety and pharmacokinetic studies are currently ongoing.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Novel antifungal wins FDA approval
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Leprosy drug fights COVID-19 in hamsters
A Helmholtz Centreawarded up to $15 million for small-molecule antibiotics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE