Total follows BASF into Iran

French oil and chemical firm Total has signed an agreement with the National Petrochemical Co. of Iran to study a petrochemical complex in Iran. The complex would include a steam cracker and downstream chemical plants that would use feedstocks including ethane, naphtha, and liquid petroleum gas. The French firm’s planned entry into Iran follows agreements between NPC and a string of European firms including BASF, which is understood to be considering a $4 billion petrochemical complex in the country.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter