Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Congress questions Syngenta, ChemChina deal

U.S. senators seek review of acquisition’s effects on food safety, national security

by Britt E. Erickson
April 1, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Syngenta
Syngenta logo made from crops growing in a field.
Credit: Syngenta

A planned $43 billion takeover of the agrochemical firm Syngenta by ChemChina, one of China’s biggest chemical companies, could have negative effects on U.S. national security and food safety, U.S. senators say.

Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) are urging the Treasury Department to seek input from the Food & Drug Administration and the Department of Agriculture as part of a review of the pending deal by the interagency Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS).

This merger raises questions about national security because of the need to ensure a safe food supply.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, (R-Iowa)

This review process, which the Treasury Department leads, is voluntary, but both companies have opted to proceed with it. FDA and USDA—the two agencies with jurisdiction over food safety in the U.S.—are not typically involved in such reviews.

“The food and agriculture sectors are part of the nation’s critical infrastructure, and this merger raises questions about national security because of the need to ensure a safe food supply,” Grassley says. USDA and FDA “are the experts on the food system, so it’s a natural fit for them to be a part of any CFIUS review,” he adds.

USDA officials previously raised red flags about ChemChina’s proposal to buy Syngenta. “I have a watchful eye on all of this and continue to be extremely concerned about the way in which biotechnology and innovation is being treated and impeded by a system in China that is often times not based on science and appears to be more based on politics,” USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said in February when news of the takeover was announced.

Syngenta and ChemChina are welcoming a review of the proposed deal by U.S. federal agencies. The companies do not believe the acquisition poses a threat to U.S. food safety or national security. “Our vision is not confined to our mutual interests, but will also respond to and maximize the interests of farmers and consumers around the world,” says Ren Jianxin, chairman of ChemChina.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lawmakers seek overhaul of animal biotechnology rules
U.S. senators urge China to approve agriculture products
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Antitrust review delays ChemChina’s Syngenta purchase

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE