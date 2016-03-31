Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Scientists solve Zika structure, identify possible fetal receptor

New discoveries about the virus could reveal weaknesses in its biology

by Sarah Everts
March 31, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Science/AAAS
A view of the Zika virus shell.
Image of the Zika virus.
Credit: Science/AAAS
A view of the Zika virus shell.

Two separate research groups report discoveries about the notorious Zika virus currently spreading rapidly through the Americas. One announces the first glimpse at the virus’s structure, and the other identifies a possible receptor hijacked by Zika to gain entry into developing fetal brain cells.

In February, the World Health Organization declared the Zika epidemic “a public health emergency.” Spread by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, Zika virus causes symptoms that are generally mild, and the illness can typically be overcome by bed rest. Global concern about the Zika epidemic stems from the virus’s suspected impact on developing fetuses. In Brazil, where over 1.5 million people have been infected with Zika since February last year, there has been an unusual spike in babies born with abnormally small brains, a condition called microcephaly.

Researchers have been racing to figure out if and how Zika might eke out so much damage to a developing fetal brain. They’ve shown the virus crosses the placenta barrier and they’ve reported cell death, necrosis, and severe microcephaly in the brain of a fetus exposed to the virus in utero.

Now a team led by Arnold R. Kriegstein at the University of California, San Francisco, has identified a candidate Zika receptor in developing human brain cells. The protein receptor, called AXL, was previously found to be a Zika target in skin cells. Kriegstein and colleagues report that the receptor is also expressed by cells in a developing brain and retina (Cell Stem Cell 2016, DOI: 10.1016/j.stem.2016.03.012).

The team cautions that AXL is not the only receptor scientists have linked with Zika infection. Understanding the mechanism by which Zika enters brain cells could help confirm and explain the virus’s destructive impact and perhaps inspire strategies to avoid the devastating outcomes.

Meanwhile, a group of researchers at Purdue University led by Michael G. Rossmann and Richard J. Kuhn used cryo-electron microscopy to obtain a 3.8 Å structure of the Zika virus (Science 2016, DOI: 10.1126.science.aaf5316). The new structure provides a molecular basis to study how the virus gains entry to human cells and how antibodies recognize the pathogen, comments Priscilla Yang, who studies viruses at Harvard Medical School and was not involved in the research.

Zika’s globelike icosahedral shell is reminiscent of other known flaviviruses, including those that cause yellow fever, dengue fever, and West Nile disease. What distinguishes the Zika structure from the other flaviviruses, Rossmann says, is a short sequence of 10 amino acids found in each of the 180 glycoproteins that form the exterior shell. In particular, this amino acid stretch harbors an asparagine that acts as a glycosylation site. The sugar attached to this asparagine—whose identity must still be determined—likely binds a receptor on human cells and thus mediates infection, Rossmann says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How SARS-CoV-2 stops cells producing protein
Mutation in Zika virus protein linked to microcephaly
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Zika virus requires a fetal neural stem cell protein to replicate

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE