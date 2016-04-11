Lilly pursues continuous production

Eli Lilly & Co. plans to invest $40 million to build a continuous manufacturing facility for small-molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients at its site in Kinsale, Ireland. The Irish government is providing additional funding. Lilly says Kinsale will be its global center of excellence for continuous manufacturing when the facility opens in early 2017. The firm has a number of small-molecule drug candidates undergoing late-stage clinical trials that it plans to manufacture continuously.
