Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Newscripts

Sea, sand, and science

by Manny I. Fox Morone
April 11, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

 

A castle fit for a clean room

 

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Sikkema, Jenkins & Co.
Down to size: Eltz Castle looks as good on a 300-µm-wide grain of sand as it does in real life.
A scanning-electron micrograph of an ion-beam-etched drawing of Eltz Castle on a grain of sand made by Vik Muniz and Marcelo Coelho.
Credit: Courtesy of Sikkema, Jenkins & Co.
Down to size: Eltz Castle looks as good on a 300-µm-wide grain of sand as it does in real life.

Sculpting castles out of sand is, some might say, child’s play. But sculpting an entire castle on a single grain of sand, as Marcelo Coelho and Vik Muniz have done, takes tools that are considerably more sophisticated than a bucket and spade.

Muniz approached Coelho with the idea for “Sandcastles,” a series of drawings of castles carved into individual grains of sand, while the two were at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Their alliance made sense: Both work to find innovative uses for materials; both are from São Paulo, Brazil. But the nature of the collaboration was unusual for a duo working out of MIT. Coelho, a designer, was a graduate student at the time researching programmable materials and digital fabrication, and Muniz was a visiting artist at MIT’s Center for Art, Science & Technology.

Coelho admits he thought Muniz was joking when he asked if it was possible to create “Sandcastles,” which was finished in 2013 and took almost four years to engineer and complete. Images of the drawings blown up to visible size are now on display at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta.

Coelho began his experiments, trying and often failing to find a viable method. Laser etching often destroyed grains that were too soft. Drawings wouldn’t show up on grains that were too hard. “Sometimes I asked myself, ‘Should I just do this in Photoshop?’ ” he told the Creators Project, an arts and technology website founded by Vice Media and Intel. But lucky for the artists, MIT’s focused gallium-ion beam did the trick. The instrument allowed them to upload a drawing of the castles and produced the etching within a few minutes.

As with most large university instruments, the artists had to vie for time to use the ion beam, competing with other MIT researchers. Coelho tells Newscripts that there were “no disputes, but the machine is always busy.”

Artist enjoys long walks on the beach

 

Theo Jansen standing on beach next to one of his Strandbeests, Animaris Umerus.
Credit: Loek van der Klis/Courtesy of Theo Jansen
Beestie boy: Jansen releases a Strandbeest on the shore.

Theo Jansen, a Dutch artist, has been making waves since 1990 with his so-called Strandbeests (derived from the Dutch words for “beach” and “beast”). Products of engineering and experimentation, these meters-long creations made of polyvinyl chloride pipes are Jansen’s attempt to build a wind-powered, self-sufficient, moving animal.

Commonly set up on the beach, the PVC pipes form dozens of legs around a central rotating shaft that each take turns stepping, making the scaffold walk when wind catches its sails.

Release the ’beest: Watch the Jansen’s herd of Strandbeests in action.
Credit: Strandbeest Webshop/YouTube

Jansen began working as an artist in 1974 after leaving the Institute of Technology, in Delft, the Netherlands, where he was studying physics. In addition to the fundamental system of joints and linkages in the legs, Jansen has also invented survival mechanisms for the creatures. For example, because a Strandbeest can easily “drown” in the sea, a dangling air hose can sense danger when it gets clogged with water, triggering an anchoring and reversing mechanism that allows the Strandbeest to reroute and escape.

Some members of Jansen’s herd can even store energy by compressing surrounding air in 2-L bottles. The stored air can be released to move the legs, allowing the structures to walk independent of whether the wind is blowing. Long-term, Jansen wishes to invent something so self-sufficient that it can reproduce autonomously.

The Strandbeests are currently making their way across the U.S. as part of a traveling exhibit that is at the Chicago Cultural Center currently and will be on display at the Exploratorium in San Francisco starting May 27.

Manny I. Fox Morone wrote this week’s column. Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microscopic robot takes first steps
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Laser-made graphene enables simple, low-cost nanogenerator﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Going nano via implosion

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE