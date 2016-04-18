Advertisement

Policy

Preservative in leave-on cosmetics banned in the EU

by Britt E. Erickson
April 18, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 16
Methylisothiazolinone will be banned in body lotions, deodorants, and other leave-on cosmetics sold in the European Union later this year. The European Commission’s Standing Committee on Cosmetic Products voted in favor of the preservative’s ban earlier this month. The chemical, which is used in many personal care products, has been associated with allergic skin reactions and skin sensitization. Last year, the commission banned mixtures of methylchloroisothiazolinone and methylisothiazolinone in leave-on cosmetic products. Consumer groups are welcoming the ban on methylisothiazolinone, but they are urging the commission to also take action to restrict the preservative in rinse-off personal care products such as shampoo. Earlier this month, the commission proposed to limit the amount of methylisothiazolinone in rinse-off personal care products to 15 ppm. The commission is accepting comments on the proposed limit until July 1. The standing committee is expected to vote on the proposal for rinse-off products early next year.

