Bayer looks outside for innovation

Bayer will invest $10 million over the next five years in an agricultural innovation investment fund operated by Trendlines, an Israeli technology commercialization firm. Bayer is seeking companies developing solutions to challenges such as extreme climatic conditions, weed resistance, and pest pressure. Separately, Bayer has teamed up with the University of Hamburg in a five-year project to develop geoinformatic tools so that farmers can measure the impact of their agricultural processes.
