Dow invests in wastewater firm

Dow Chemical has made an undisclosed investment in OxyMem, a spin-out from University College Dublin that is commercializing a new wastewater treatment process. OxyMem claims its membrane-aerated biofilm reactor uses 75% less energy than standard bubble aeration. The firm’s technology uses hollow-fiber, gas-permeable membranes that deliver oxygen directly to pollution-degrading microorganisms. OxyMem also claims its technology reduces the generation of sludge.
