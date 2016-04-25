Investor-owned companies combine

Valtris Specialty Chemicals, which until 2014 was the polymer additives business of Ferro, has acquired Akcros Chemicals, a polymer additives maker that was once part of AkzoNobel. Valtris is owned by the private equity firm H.I.G. Capital, which has made four chemical acquisitions in the past two years. Akcros had been owned by GIL Investments. H.I.G. says Akcros will boost Valtris’s presence in Europe and add strong R&D capabilities.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter