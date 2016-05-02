Global players trade chemical businesses

In two deals involving international chemical makers, Lanxess is acquiring the disinfection chemicals business of Chemours and W.R. Grace & Co. is purchasing BASF’s polyolefin catalysts business. Lanxess says its acquisition, valued at about $240 million, includes active ingredients and formulated products used in farm and hospital disinfection. A core product is Virkon S, a disinfectant based on potassium peroxymonosulfate. The Chemours business generates annual pretax profits of about $20 million and sales of about $100 million. It has 170 employees and facilities in the U.S. and U.K. The purchase is Lanxess’s first since it began a major restructuring in February 2014. Grace’s deal includes technology, patents, trademarks, and polyolefin catalyst plants in Pasadena, Texas, and Tarragona, Spain. About 170 employees will join Grace. The catalysts are used to make high-density polyethylene and polypropylene. BASF says it will focus instead on chemical and refinery catalysts.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter