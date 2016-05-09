IMI offers $70 million to solve key problems

The European Union’s Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) has put out a call for proposals from companies to advance science in the fields of antimicrobial resistance, flu, liver disease, rheumatic disease, and medicines safety. The institute is offering total project funding of $70 million. In the field of antimicrobial resistance, for instance, IMI is seeking greater understanding of the epidemiology and clinical impact of Clostridium difficile infections so that new ways can be developed to prevent and treat them.
