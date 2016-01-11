Advertisement

Biological Chemistry

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award: Kristi S. Anseth

by Linda Wang
January 11, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 2
Citation: For innovation and creativity in the development of novel methods to control the location and timing of chemical modifications of biomaterials.

Current position: Distinguished Professor, chemical and biological engineering, University of Colorado, Boulder

Education: B.S., chemical engineering, Purdue University; Ph.D., chemical engineering, University of Colorado, Boulder

Anseth on what inspires her: “I enjoy meeting new scientists and engineers, especially those with backgrounds that are different from mine. These interactions make me think about problems differently or see how our group’s expertise might be applied in new ways. While it can be difficult to stretch your thinking or go outside of your comfort zone, I have found these types of interactions to be the most stimulating and rewarding.”

What her colleagues say:“Professor Anseth’s incredibly innovative work developing dynamically tunable materials to study cell fate and function has advanced organic chemistry. Anseth is an ideal role model for all organic chemists, from the exciting nature of her work to her productivity to her commitment to training and education.”—Adah Almutairi, University of California, San Diego

