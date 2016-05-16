BASF wires into superconductors

BASF has opened a pilot plant in Rheinbach, Germany, that manufactures high-temperature superconducting wire. Applications include current limiters and cables for power grids. BASF will use the pilot facility to provide customers with samples of superconducting wire made using a continuous chemical deposition process in which thin films of a superconducting material and several buffer layers are applied to a metal strip. BASF says its technology is on course to be cheaper than existing processes, which require a vacuum or a clean-room environment.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter