Borealis poised to ship U.S. ethane

Austrian chemical maker Borealis has signed a long-term agreement to charter a ship for transporting ethane from the U.S. to its ethylene cracker in Sweden. Set to be commissioned in the fourth quarter, the ship will be the world’s largest ethane carrier, Borealis says. It will collect the gas in Marcus Hook, Pa., and deliver it to Stenungsund, Sweden. The move mirrors steps by petrochemical firm Ineos to source cheap ethane for its crackers in Europe, where the gas is more expensive.
