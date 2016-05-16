Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

T cells tug on antigens

Tiny forces could help immune cells discriminate between friend and foe

by Michael Torrice
May 16, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Science
A DNA hairpin-based force sensor is attached to a gold nanoparticle on one end and an MHC on the other. When a T cell tugs on the MHC, the DNA hairpin unfolds and a fluorophore (red dot) is pulled away from a quencher (black dot) and the gold nanoparticle, causing the fluorophore to glow.
Illustration of a DNA-hairpin-based force sensor for T cells.
Credit: Science
A DNA hairpin-based force sensor is attached to a gold nanoparticle on one end and an MHC on the other. When a T cell tugs on the MHC, the DNA hairpin unfolds and a fluorophore (red dot) is pulled away from a quencher (black dot) and the gold nanoparticle, causing the fluorophore to glow.

T cells patrol the body looking for invading pathogens by crawling along cells and binding to antigens displayed on the cells’ surfaces. A new study suggests that T-cell receptors may tug on those antigens to help discriminate between antigens from the body and those from invaders (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2016, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1600163113). Researchers previously have shown that mechanical forces alter interactions between T-cell receptors and antigens presented by surface proteins called major histocompatibility complex (MHC). Khalid Salaita of Emory University and colleagues wanted to see if T cells transmit such forces to their receptors and for what purpose. They created force sensors based on DNA hairpins immobilized on gold nanoparticles. With a certain amount of force, the hairpin unfolds, allowing a fluorescent dye to glow by pulling it away from molecules that quench it. By using these sensors and fluorescence microscopy, the team determined that T-cell receptors exert between 12 and 19 pN of force on individual antigen-presenting MHCs. They also showed that dampening this force eliminated T cells’ ability to discriminate between antigens that would trigger strong and weak immune responses.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fluorescent dyes light up immune cells’ DNA traps
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DNA-Based Fluorescent Probes Measure Forces That Cells Exert As They Move
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cellular Tug-Of-War

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE