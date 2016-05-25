Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Congress moves to overhaul law to improve chemical safety

EPA to get new authority to regulate toxic substances

by Britt E. Erickson
May 25, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Associated Press
Sens. James Inhofe (R-Okla., left) and Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) reached an agreement earlier this month, clearing the way for Congress to reform the Toxic Substances Control Act.
Photo shows Boxer and Inhofe with trees in the background.
Credit: Associated Press
Sens. James Inhofe (R-Okla., left) and Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) reached an agreement earlier this month, clearing the way for Congress to reform the Toxic Substances Control Act.

U.S. lawmakers have agreed on landmark bipartisan legislation to modernize the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), a 40-year-old law that governs chemicals used in household items and industrial products.

After years of negotiations, the House of Representatives passed the legislation (H.R. 2576) on May 24 by a vote of 403-12.

The Senate is expected to follow suit in early June, sending the measure to the President, who is likely to sign it. The White House says the bill meets the Obama Administration’s principles for reforming TSCA.

TSCA at a glance

Congress is modernizing the U.S. chemical control law. New legislation will

▸ preclude EPA from considering costs and benefits when evaluating the safety of chemicals,

▸ authorize EPA to order chemical manufacturers to provide safety data,

▸ require EPA within three-and-a-half years to begin evaluating at least 20 chemicals already in commerce that pose a high risk to human health or the environment,

▸ allow EPA to collect fees from chemical manufacturers to review new and existing chemicals,

▸ require EPA to review and substantiate most new and past claims of confidential business information that can keep a chemical’s identity from public view, and

▸ preserve state actions taken before April 22, 2016.

In a major change from current law, the legislation will make it easier for the Environmental Protection Agency to request safety data from chemical manufacturers on new and existing substances that may pose a risk to human health or the environment. Currently, EPA must demonstrate that a chemical poses a risk before it can seek such information through a regulation.

The legislation will allow EPA to collect fees from industry to pay for federal chemical safety evaluations. It also will require the agency to review all confidential business information claims regularly attached to chemical information that industry submits to EPA. Such claims often hide the identity of chemicals from public view.

One of the most contentious parts of the bill is a provision that allows EPA action to override state actions. In the absence of federal rules, some states have regulated toxic chemicals. The legislation allows state actions taken before April 22, 2016, to stand.

A handful of Democrats in the House and many environmental and public health groups oppose the bill primarily because of the state preemption provision.

The bill “improves current law in many ways and, depending on implementation by EPA, should do some good,” says Andy Igrejas, national campaign director for the advocacy group Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families. “Unfortunately, it still goes backward in a few important ways that reflect the enormous lobbying and political strength of the chemical industry,” Igrejas says. In particular, it curbs state authority and weakens EPA’s authority to intercept imported products that contain toxic chemicals, he says.

Earlier this month, Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Cal­if.), a key congressional player in TSCA reform, announced her support for the bill after fighting for many years for the rights of states. “Under our agreement, the states are free to act on any chemical until EPA takes a series of steps to regulate a specific chemical,” she said.

Now that Boxer’s fight about state preemption is over, Senate passage of the bill is all but certain.

The chemical industry strongly supports the bill, saying the changes will rebuild public confidence in the safety of chemicals in commerce. Cal Dooley, chief executive officer of the American Chemistry Council, which represents much of the U.S. chemical industry, says the legislation is “a true compromise that balances the interests of multiple stakeholders.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

TSCA reform crossed the finish line
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. lawmakers reach agreement on chemical safety law
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Congress Moves On Chemical Safety Reform

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE