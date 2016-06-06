Covestro’s on the (soccer) ball

Polyurethane from Covestro is behind the new, high-performance Adidas Beau Jeu ball to be used in Europe’s Euro 2016 soccer championship, set to kick off in France in the next few days. The ball’s outer shell is made up of five layers of Covestro’s Impranil brand polyurethane, which Covestro claims gives better grip, ball control, and flight stability than the Brazuca ball used in the 2014 soccer World Cup.
