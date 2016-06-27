Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Governments launch Zika study of pregnant women, infants

by Andrea Widener
June 27, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

NIH and a Brazilian health research agency have launched an international study of almost 10,000 pregnant women in Zika-affected areas. Infection with the Zika virus causes small heads and other neurological birth defects in some children whose mothers contracted the disease while pregnant. But the full scope of how Zika causes these defects is not known. The agencies will recruit women in their first trimester of pregnancy and then follow them and their children for a year after birth. “This large prospective study promises to provide important new data that will help guide the medical and public health responses to the Zika virus epidemic,” says Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases, one of the NIH centers supporting the research. The study will start in Puerto Rico and expand to Brazil, Colombia, and other areas where Zika has been transmitted to people by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. The White House has asked for more funds to support Zika research and response.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

J&J HIV vaccine fails in phase 2 trials
Zika funding bill fails in Senate
FDA approves first commercial test for Zika

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE