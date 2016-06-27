Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

President signs TSCA reform bill into law

by Britt E. Erickson
June 27, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Chemicals in household cleaners, clothing, furniture, and other everyday products will face increased scrutiny by U.S. regulators under legislation signed into law on June 22 by President Barack Obama. It is the first time the U.S. has updated its chemicals management law in 40 years. The Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act gives the Environmental Protection Agency new authorities to request safety data for both new chemicals and substances that are already on the market. The law also allows EPA to collect fees from industry to pay for chemical safety evaluations. Efforts to overhaul the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) have been in the works for several years. A breakthrough compromise late last year in the Senate paved the way for passage this year. The House of Representatives and Senate came to an agreement in May. The legislation has support from the chemical industry and some environmental groups, who say it will help boost confidence in the safety of chemicals in consumer products.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

TSCA reform crossed the finish line
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Congress moves to overhaul law to improve chemical safety
Senate Passes Chemicals Reform Bill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE