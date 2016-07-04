Encapsulation firm buys itaconic acid maker

Revolymer, a U.K. company selling encapsulation technology for controlled release, has agreed to acquire the U.S.-based specialty polymer firm Itaconix for $7 million and a further $6 million subject to performance criteria. Itaconix produces polymers from biobased itaconic acid. It has 40 pending or issued patents relating to itaconic acid-based polymers for uses including mineral dispersion in paints and odor removal in home care products.
