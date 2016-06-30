Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Glyphosate temporarily allowed in EU

Controversial herbicide reauthorized until end of 2017

by Britt E. Erickson
June 30, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Photo shows demonstrators holding signs protest against the license renewal for the pesticide glyphosate in the European Union outside the building of the European Commission in Berlin, Germany, 6 June 2016.
Credit: Kay Nietfeld/dpa/picture-alliance/Newscom
The European Commission will allow use of glyphosate for up to 18 months, despite concerns about its potential to cause cancer.

Despite opposition from some countries, including France and Germany, the European Commission is allowing use of the herbicide glyphosate for up to 18 months. European Commissioner for Health & and Food Safety Vytenis Andriukaitis announced the decision two days before the end of June, when the controversial chemical’s authorization was set to expire.

The temporary reauthorization allows farmers, gardeners, and others in the European Union to continue using glyphosate while the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) evaluates its potential health effects. ECHA’s assessment is expected by the end of 2017.

Several EU countries are raising concerns about the renewal of glyphosate because of debate over the chemical’s potential to cause cancer. Last year, the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer declared that the herbicide is “probably carcinogenic.” But assessments by the European Food Safety Authority and some EU member countries did not find such a risk.

In addition to temporarily reauthorizing glyphosate, the commission is proposing to ban polyethoxylated tallow amine, a surfactant commonly added to glyphosate-based products to enhance their activity. It also asked member countries to minimize use of glyphosate in public parks and playgrounds. Member countries, however, have not agreed to such restrictions.

Farm groups and pesticide manufacturers are disappointed that glyphosate was renewed only temporarily in the EU, claiming that the decision was based on politics rather than science. The herbicide “meets or exceeds all requirements for renewal under European law and regulation,” says Philip W. Miller, vice president of global regulatory and governmental affairs at Monsanto. Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Monsanto’s widely used Roundup herbicide.

Meanwhile, environmental groups continue to push for a glyphosate ban. “The EU has decided to extend the use of glyphosate without any meaningful restriction,” says Franziska Achterberg, food policy director of Greenpeace EU. She is urging the commission and national and regional governments to “start preparing a glyphosate exit plan as soon as possible.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The herbicide glyphosate gets 10 more years in the EU
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EU votes to ban chlorpyrifos
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Glyphosate renewed for five years in the EU

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE