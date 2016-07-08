Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

U.S. Senate advances bill on labeling genetically modified food

Measure would prohibit states from enacting their own laws

by Britt E. Erickson
July 8, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Campbell Soup Company
Companies are beginning to disclose the presence of genetically modified organisms on foods to comply with various state laws.
Ingredients label from a can of Spaghetti Os, showing the presence of genetically modified organisms.
Credit: Campbell Soup Company
Companies are beginning to disclose the presence of genetically modified organisms on foods to comply with various state laws.

The U.S. Senate was ready to vote on a bill to establish a national standard for labeling foods that contain genetically modified organisms (GMOs) as C&EN went to press last week. Passage would pave the way for Congress to block states from requiring such labels.

If the bill gets Senate approval, lawmakers will need to work out differences between the legislation (S. 764) and a GMO labeling measure (H.R. 1599) passed by the House of Representatives last year. The House bill would establish a voluntary program under the Department of Agriculture to certify that foods do not contain GMOs.

The Senate bill, on the other hand, would give companies the option to label products that contain GMOs in one of three ways: text on the packaging, a USDA-designed symbol, or an electronic barcode that consumers could scan with a smartphone to get more information.

Both bills would immediately stop states from enacting their own GMO food labeling laws. In the absence of a federal standard, some states have passed such laws with varying requirements. The first went into effect in Vermont on July 1.

The food industry and farm groups support the Senate bill and the creation of a national GMO food labeling standard, claiming that a patchwork of state laws leads to inconsistent information and higher food prices.

Environmental and food safety activists, organic food producers, and some Democrats oppose the bill, claiming that many genetically modified products would be exempt from the labeling rules. “The novel definition of ‘bioengineering’ under the bill would exclude from labeling a vast number of current foods produced with genetic engineering,” a coalition of advocacy groups wrote in a June 27 letter to senators.

The measure would exempt foods that contain modifications found in nature, “those in which technology cannot as yet detect the novel genetic material, and foods made with non in vitro recombinant DNA techniques,” the coalition warns.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Controversy continues over labeling genetically modified food
Consumer group sues USDA over biotech labeling
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. prepares for national food labeling standard

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE