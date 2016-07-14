Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Obama expected to sign GMO food labeling legislation

Measure would eliminate state requirements, create national standard

by Britt E. Erickson
July 14, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Protestors in Portland, Oregon, holding a sign that reads “Say No to GMOs”.
Credit: Alex Milan Tracy/Sipa USA/Newscom
A growing number of people in the U.S. want to avoid eating genetically modified foods.

In one of its last moves before the start of a seven-week summer recess, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill (S. 764) on July 14 that would create a national standard for labeling genetically modified foods.

The legislation, which President Barack Obama is expected to sign, would prohibit U.S. states from enacting their own laws for labeling foods that contain genetically modified organisms (GMOs). The Senate approved the measure on July 7.

S. 764 is a compromise, offered by Sens. Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) and Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.). The legislation requires companies to label GMO foods either with text on the packaging, a symbol created by the Agriculture Department, or a barcode that can be scanned with a smartphone.

Leaders in the House had hoped to create a voluntary program to certify that foods do not contain GMOs and even won passage last year of a bill to do so, H.R. 1599. But they voted for the Senate compromise, saying it was the only way to immediately stop states from requiring labels on genetically modified foods.

Vermont became the first U.S. state to require labels on GMO foods on July 1. Other states are considering similar measures.

The food industry and farm groups have been pushing for quick passage of S. 764, claiming that a patchwork of state laws will lead to confusion and higher prices at the grocery store.

“The passage of this bill allows for both consumers and producers to move on from this fight, and benefit from a uniformed, standardized labeling law across the country,” says Richard Wilkins, a soybean farmer from Greenwood, Del., and president of the American Soybean Association. Most soybeans grown in the U.S. are genetically modified.

But organic food producers and consumer advocacy groups are urging President Obama to veto the legislation. They say the use of barcodes would deny one-third of Americans who do not have smartphones—low-income, rural, minority, and elderly populations—the right to know what is in their food. Many GMO foods, including those made with gene-editing tools such as CRISPR, would also be exempted from the labeling requirements, they say.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Controversy continues over labeling genetically modified food
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. prepares for national food labeling standard
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. Senate advances bill on labeling genetically modified food

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE