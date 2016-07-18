UK start-up raises cash for catalyst R&D

U.K. start-up Econic Technologies has raised almost $7 million from two venture capital firms and Imperial Innovations, Imperial College London’s technology commercialization arm. Econic is developing catalysts that enable polyurethanes and other polymers to be made with carbon dioxide. Econic will use the funds to build a demonstration facility. Additionally, the firm has secured more than $2 million in research funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 program. The catalyst technology was developed by Imperial chemistry professor Charlotte K. Williams.
