Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

251st ACS National Meeting

Program: Events, classes, and general information for the March 13–17 meeting.

by Craig Bettenhausen
January 17, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

San Diego
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
A photo of San Diego.
Credit: Shutterstock

“Computers in Chemistry” is the theme of the ACS spring national meeting, which will be held in the San Diego Convention Center and contracted hotels.

Numerous events will support that theme, including a plenary session on Sunday, March 13, from 3 to 6 PM, featuring experts on self-assembly, proton-coupled electron transfer, protein design, and free-energy perturbation theory.

ACS President Donna J. Nelson will host 29 technical divisions and 5 committees in original programming over 1,028 half-day oral sessions and 141 poster sessions, including Sci-Mix. More than 12,000 papers and nearly 5,000 posters will be presented. There will also be more than 7,500 oral presentations.

251ST ACS NATIONAL MEETING
Credit:
SAN DIEGO, March 13–17

Nelson will also host numerous events and symposia during the meeting, including a public outreach event, “Exploring Our World through Chemistry,” on Saturday, March 12, at 10 AM. Attendees can learn more about the world of chemistry through hands-on, age-appropriate activities.

This meeting offers programs for high school teachers, undergraduate and graduate students, postdocs, and chemical professionals. A range of professional development classes will be available; ACS Short Courses have a separate registration and fee. Job seekers can meet and interview with potential employers at the ACS Career Fair, find one-on-one career assistance, and pick among more than 20 career workshops.

The exposition will feature more than 300 companies that will showcase services, instruments, books, lab equipment, and much more in more than 400 booths.

The 2016 ACS national award winners will be recognized with a banquet on Tuesday, March 15, at 7:30 PM, and Mostafa El-Sayed, Regents’ Professor and Julius Brown Chair at Georgia Institute of Technology, will deliver the Priestley Medal Address. Although the banquet is a ticketed event, the Priestley Medal Address, at 9:30 PM, is free for all registered meeting attendees﻿. The Arthur C. Cope Award winners will be recognized at the fall national meeting in Philadelphia.﻿﻿﻿﻿

To download a pdf of the preliminary program for the spring 2016 ACS national meeting in San Diego, March 13–17, visit http://cenm.ag/sandiego2016 (C&EN, Jan. 18, pages 39–83). For more information about the conference, contact the ACS meetings department.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
251st ACS National Meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
250th ACS National Meeting

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE