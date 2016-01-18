Italmatch To Absorb A Solvay Business

The Italian specialty chemical firm Italmatch Chemicals has agreed to acquire Solvay’s business in phosphonates for desalination and water treatment. “Thanks to this agreement, we will be able to expand our water management additives product range and enter into new market segments such as the Middle Eastern thermal desalination market,” says Italmatch CEO Sergio Iorio. The deal follows Italmatch’s 2013 acquisition of phosphonate and phosphorus chloride facilities from the bankrupt Dutch chemical maker Thermphos International.
