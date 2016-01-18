Succinic Acid Firms Strike Royalty Deal

The succinic acid maker BioAmber has agreed to pay Reverdia royalties for the right to use certain intellectual property for making the biobased chemical. Reverdia is a joint venture between DSM and Roquette. The parties aren’t disclosing the technology in question or the amount of money that will change hands. The agreement is a “constructive solution” that avoids confrontation and enables both firms to continue to use their own yeast-based routes to succinic acid, says BioAmber CEO Jean-François Huc.
