California targets flame retardants in kids’ sleeping mats

California is cracking down on two chlorinated flame retardants in children’s foam-padded sleeping products. Companies that sell these products in California would have to identify safer flame retardants or use flame-retardant-free foam, under a regulation proposed by the California Department of Toxic Substances Control. The draft rule would designate tris(1,3-dichloro-2-propyl) phosphate (TDCPP) and tris(2-chloroethyl) phosphate (TCEP) as “chemicals of concern” under California’s Safer Consumer Products Regulations. State regulators previously determined that exposure to children’s foam-padded sleeping products containing either chemical is associated with cancer, reproductive toxicity, developmental effects, and neurotoxicity, particularly in children, day care workers, and school employees. The items would be the first to be placed on the state’s list of “priority products,” making them the focus of effort to identify safer alternatives to their toxic ingredients.
