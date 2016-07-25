Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Protein stays stable without its charges

A protein with its charged amino acids swapped for neutral ones remains soluble and functional

by Erika Gebel Berg, special to C&EN
July 25, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Illustration of structure of uncharged cellulose-binding protein domain.
Credit: Jakob Winther
Removing the charges from a cellulose-binding protein left its structure and function unaffected. Hydrophilic residues are in blue; hydrophobic ones are in gray.

Charge is a fundamental factor that helps dictate a protein’s structure and activity. Five out of the 20 amino acids commonly found in proteins are either positively or negatively charged under physiological conditions, and all known soluble proteins have at least a few of these residues.

Now, in a surprising twist, researchers have mutated a protein to remove its charged amino acids and found that the protein retains its structure, solubility, and activity. The findings may one day help scientists build better algorithms for designing proteins with new functions (Biochemistry 2016, DOI: 10.1021/acs.biochem.6b00269).

To make the uncharged protein, Jakob R. Winther of the University of Copenhagen and colleagues first searched a data bank of protein structures to find the least-charged protein or protein domain containing 100 or more residues. That turned out to be a cellulose-binding domain from the bacterium Cellulomonas fimi. Next, the researchers looked for ways to swap the domain’s four charged residues with neutral amino acids, while producing the most stable protein possible. The winning mutant replaced a lysine, aspartic acid, arginine, and histidine with a methionine, glutamine, methionine, and tryptophan, respectively.

After expressing their mutant protein in Escherichia coli, the researchers tested its solubility and stability and assessed the protein’s structure with circular dichroism and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy.

On the basis of all these measures, the uncharged protein seemed largely the same as the charged version. Plus, it was actually more stable than the original. Finally, the researchers tested to see whether the protein still bound cellulose. “To our surprise, we got something that is fully functional” from pH 2 to 12, Winther says.

Emil Alexov of Clemson University says the study provides important insight on the effect of charge on solubility. In an uncharged protein, “solubility should decrease, but this was not the case,” he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
What factors could have led to our modern amino acid alphabet?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Following a code for swapping amino acids makes membrane proteins water soluble
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacteria make modified cellulose

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE