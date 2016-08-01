Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Brexit pondered at European science conference

U.K. scientists state need to retain funding, mobility

by Alex Scott
August 1, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Alex Scott/C&EN
The EuroScience Open Forum, a pan-European general science conference, was held in Manchester, England, July 23–27.
The sign outside the building where the EuroScience Open Forum was held.
Credit: Alex Scott/C&EN
The EuroScience Open Forum, a pan-European general science conference, was held in Manchester, England, July 23–27.

Amid lofty talk about innovation and science policy at last week’s EuroScience Open Forum (ESOF) in Manchester, England, scientists and industrialists called for action to blunt the impact of Britain’s planned exit from the European Union. The so-called Brexit is expected to be implemented in about two years.

Anne Glover, former science adviser to the president of the European Commission (EC) and former adviser to the Scottish government, said she is pushing for the U.K. government to exempt U.K.-based scientists from any future restrictions on mobility after the Brexit. Scientific collaboration between the U.K. and EU is extremely important, she said.

Glover also proposed that U.K. funding of about $1 billion per year for Horizon 2020, the EU’s flagship science research program, be maintained.

Glover’s comments were echoed by other ESOF speakers, including Juergen Maier, chief executive of Siemens UK, and Robert-Jan Smits, director-general of the EC’s department for research and innovation.

“We hope of course that we can continue operations as they are,” Smits told C&EN. “For the time being, it is all business as usual. But there will be no more business as usual after two years. Yes, it’s a huge concern for us. We are utterly shocked by what happened.”

Glover and some other ESOF speakers were critical of Jo Johnson, the U.K. government minister for science, because he attended ESOF but wouldn’t engage with delegates in discussions about the Brexit. Still, Siemens’s Maier said recent discussions he had with U.K. officials have convinced him that the U.K. government is listening to the concerns of the academic and industrial communities.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Brexit expected to spur emigration of scientists
U.K. will pay to play in EU science research
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Majority of government scientists in Canada still feel unable to speak freely to media

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE