Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Sniffing out a new antibiotic

A powerful antimicrobial weapon emerges from the bacterial battle in our noses

by Bethany Halford
July 27, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Scientists have long sought novel antibiotics by searching for compounds made by bacteria living in soils from exotic locales or on the seafloor. It turns we don’t always have to go to such extremes. Researchers have now found a member of a whole new class of antibiotics hiding under our noses. The compound, called lugdunin, is a key weapon in the bacterial battle that’s raging within our nostrils.

Staphylococcus aureus﻿﻿﻿ colonizes the nasal passages of about 30% the human population. The bacterium bides its time there, looking for chances to spread and waiting for the opportunity to launch a serious infection within its human host. Researchers led by University of Tübingen microbiologists Andreas Peschel and Bernhard Krismer wondered what keeps S. aureus at bay in the other 70% of people. They went looking up our noses for answers.

Peschel and Krismer’s team discovered that another ﻿Staphylococcus bacterium, S. lugdunensis, produces a compound that kills S. aureus. The researchers identified and characterized the molecule, a novel thiazolidine-containing cyclic peptide they named lugdunin, which is the first antibiotic to come from a bacterium that lives primarily in people (Nature 2016, DOI: 10.1038/nature18634).

The team started this project simply to understand what was happening to bacteria in our nostrils, Peschel says. “But it led us to some very unexpected and exciting findings,” he says, adding that the discovery could lead to the development of new drugs for fighting strains of bacteria that have become resistant to our existing antibiotic arsenal. “It is a new class of antimicrobial,” he says, “not just another molecule.”

Lugdunin killed both methicillin-resistant ﻿S. aureus and vancomycin-resistant enterococci in cell culture tests. The compound also cleared up S. aureus﻿ skin infections in mice when applied topically.

Kim Lewis, a microbiologist at Northeastern University, says Peschel and Krismer’s work could spur scientists to start looking at bacterial fights in our bodies for new antimicrobial compounds.

Scientists have long known that ﻿S. aureus had a propensity to live in some people’s noses, Lewis says. “The breakthrough here is that from a set of mundane and well-known observations they explain why S. aureus colonizes only 30% of human noses and not 100%.”

Peschel and Krismer don’t yet know how lugdunin kills bacteria. They have patented the compound and are now looking to mine other human-associated bacteria for novel antibiotics.

This article has been translated into Chinese and can be found here.

To see all of C&EN’s articles that have been translated into Chinese, visit http://cen.acs.org/cn.html.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
More connections uncovered between microbiome and human health
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pathogen recruits good bacteria on skin to initiate infections
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dual therapy first weakens, then kills antibiotic-resistant pathogens

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE