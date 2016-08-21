BASF, Toda Kogyo plan cathode venture

BASF and Japan’s Toda Kogyo are negotiating to form a joint venture in lithium-ion battery cathode materials for auto and other applications in North America. The companies also plan to develop precursors for the materials. BASF will have a majority stake in the venture, which will be similar to one the firms already operate in Japan. The automotive lithium-ion battery market is set to grow by more than 30% annually in the next few years, BASF says.
