The Talented 12

On his first day as a graduate student in Jim Heath’s group at Caltech, Ke Xu was handed a paper that was about to be submitted for publication. “I got a long note the next morning saying the theory part was not quite right,” Heath remembers. At first, Heath thought, “What chutzpah!” But then he realized that Xu was right.

Vitals Current Affiliation: University of California, Berkeley Age: 33 Ph.D. Alma Mater: California Institute of Technology Role Model: “A perfect example of how one can be both adventurous and down-to-earth, theoretical and practical, a great researcher and a great teacher.” In A World Without Chemistry, I Would Be: “a musician or a computer programmer.”

Xu’s name was added to the paper and the chemist has been on the fast track ever since. In the three years since starting his own lab at the University of California, Berkeley, he has already made important contributions to the field of superresolution microscopy, advances that allow him to generate Technicolor images of the structural details of cells.

One of Xu’s contributions was to combine fluorescence spectroscopy with superresolution microscopy so that researchers can distinguish between assorted components in a cell at the same time. To use the technique, Xu tags the components with dyes or proteins that have slightly different fluorescence spectra. That allows him to see multiple components in a cell simultaneously at a previously unachievable resolution. “We can easily do multicolor imaging for four colors at the same time,” Xu says.

In another contribution to the field, Xu’s group figured out a way to do superresolution fluorescence imaging and electron microscopy on the exact same cells without drying them. Previously, researchers would have had to go through a difficult, error-prone dehydration process to make samples compatible with electron microscopy before they could capture cellular details with both methods, which can make images difficult to correlate and conclusions tough to nail down.

Xu plans to use the methods he’s developed to probe the internal structure and dynamics of cells at nanometer resolution. The combination should help him understand the inner workings of cells.

“Since he’s gotten to Berkeley, he’s done two beautiful experiments that have pushed the field forward,” Heath says. “And this is not an empty field. This is a crowded field.”

Credit: C&EN Ke Xu is pushing the limits of what we can see with microscopy. Watch to see the stunning images he and his team have obtained from inside living cells by incorporating graphene and other novel tools. Xu’s talk was recorded during the Aug. 22 Talented 12 symposium held at the American Chemical Society national meeting in Philadelphia.

Three Key Papers

“Ultrahigh-Throughput Single-Molecule Spectroscopy and Spectrally Resolved Super-Resolution Microscopy” (Nat. Meth. 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nmeth.3528)

“Graphene-Enabled Electron Microscopy and Correlated Super-Resolution Microscopy of Wet Cells” (Nat. Commun. 2015, DOI: 10.1038/ncomms838)

“Actin, Spectrin and Associated Proteins Form a Periodic Cytoskeletal Structure in Axons” (Science 2012, DOI: 10.1126/science.1232251)