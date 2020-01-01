Advertisement

Staff directory

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Bibiana Campos Seijo

EDITORIAL DIRECTOR

Amanda T. Yarnell

OPERATIONS DIRECTOR:

Kimberly R. Bryson

SENIOR ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER

Marvel A. Wills

BUSINESS

Michael McCoy, Executive Editor
Rick Mullin, Senior Editor
Alexander H. Tullo, Senior Correspondent
Rachel Eskenazi, Administrative Assistant
Ryan Cross, Associate Editor
Lisa M. Jarvis, Senior Correspondent
Alex Scott, Senior Editor
Melody Bomgardner, Senior Editor
Craig Bettenhausen, Associate Editor

POLICY

Jyllian N. Kemsley, Executive Editor
Cheryl Hogue, Senior Correspondent
Britt E. Erickson, Senior Editor
Andrea L. Widener, Senior Editor

SCIENCE/TECHNOLOGY/EDUCATION

Lauren K. Wolf, Executive Editor, Deputy Editorial Director
Celia Henry Arnaud, Senior Correspondent
Leigh Boerner, Associate Editor
Katherine Bourzac, Senior Correspondent
Matt Davenport, Senior Editor, Multimedia
Kerri Jansen, Assistant Editor, Multimedia
Bethany Halford, Senior Correspondent
Mitch Jacoby, Senior Correspondent
Megha Satyanarayana, Senior Editor
Laura Howes, Senior Editor
Michael Torrice, Science News Editor
Sam Lemonick, Assistant Editor

ACS NEWS & SPECIAL FEATURES

Linda Wang, Senior Correspondent

JOURNAL NEWS & COMMUNITY

Corinna Wu, Senior Editor
Jessica Marshall, Associate Editor

PRODUCT MANAGER

Jessica Morrison

AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT EDITOR

Dorea I. Reeser

EDITING & PRODUCTION

Sabrina J. Ashwell, Copy Editor
Luis A. Carrillo, Web Production Manager
Taylor C. Hood, Digital Content Producer/Taxonomy Specialist
Manny I. Fox Morone, Lead Production Editor
Melissa T. Gilden, Assistant Editor
Alexandra A. Taylor, Assistant Editor
Gina Vitale, Assistant Editor
Marsha-Ann Watson, Assistant Editor

C&EN MEDIA PRODUCTION LAB

Robert Bryson, Creative Director, Head of Media Production Lab
Tchad K. Blair, Head of UI/UX Design
Robin L. Braverman, Senior Art Director
Ty A. Finocchiaro, Senior Web Associate
Yang Ku, Art Director
William A. Ludwig, Art Director
Kay Youn, Art Director

SALES & MARKETING

Stephanie Holland, Director of Global Advertising Sales & Marketing
Sondra Hadden, Manager, Audience Development
Natalia Bokhari, Manager, Advertising Operations
Heather McNeill, Recruitment Advertising Account Executive
Quyen Pham, Lead Generation Associate
Ed Rather, Advertising Sales Operation Manager
Joyleen Longfellow, Advertising Traffic Manager Associate
Kierra Tobiere, Advertising Revenue Marketing Manager
Victoria Villodas, Audience Development Marketing Manager

C&EN BRANDLAB

Rajendrani Mukhopadhyay, Executive Editor
Erika Gebel Berg, Senior Editor
Rose Stangel, Account & Marketing Manager


Published by the AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
Thomas M. Connelly Jr., Executive Director & CEO
Jim Milne, Acting President, Publications Division

