Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Senator questions pending mergers in chemical, seed industries

by Britt E. Erickson
August 29, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is raising concerns about the sudden rise in mergers within the chemical and seed industries. Increasing consolidation between the two industries could lead to higher costs for farmers dealing with “an already declining agriculture economy,” Grassley says. Earlier this month, Grassley sent a letter to officials at the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division, urging them to collaborate on government reviews of proposed mergers when appropriate. “Department of Justice has been tasked with reviewing the Dow Chemical Co. and DuPont Co. merger, while the Federal Trade Commission has been charged with reviewing the acquisition of Syngenta AG by China National Chemical Corp. (ChemChina),” Grassley notes in the letter. “If the two agencies look at the transactions in a vacuum, the industry impact may seem more minor than it actually could be,” he writes. Grassley has scheduled a hearing in late September to focus on mergers within the chemical and seed industries that are under review by antitrust regulators. The hearing will also consider trends in consolidation of the two industries.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

U.S. clears Bayer’s acquisition of Monsanto
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Antitrust review delays ChemChina’s Syngenta purchase
Europe resumes probe of Dow-DuPont deal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE