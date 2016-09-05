Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Minnesota restricts neonicotinoids

by Britt E. Erickson
September 5, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Photo shows two bees on the center of a sunflower blossom.
Credit: Shutterstock

Minnesota now has the toughest restrictions in the U.S. on the use of neonicotinoid pesticides. When imposing these controls, the state claimed that the chemicals “present toxicity concerns for honeybees, native bees, as well as other pollinating insects.” In an Aug. 26 executive order, Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton (D) directed the state’s agriculture department to require pesticide applicators to show a “verification of need” before they spray neonicotinoids. “Bees and other pollinator populations have been in decline in Minnesota and across the country due to a variety of pressures including habitat loss, pesticides, diseases, and parasites,” the order states. A special review initiated in late 2013 by Minnesota’s agriculture department found evidence that neonicotinoids can be deadly for bees and other pollinators. The order doesn’t limit the use of seeds coated with neonicotinoids because the state does not have the authority to do so. Environmental groups are urging the state to adopt new legislation that would allow it to impose such restrictions on coated seeds as well as the dust released when treated seeds are planted.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE