Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

High potassium levels silence T cells in tumors

Helping the cells deal with these elevated concentrations improves the cells’ ability to attack tumors in mice

by Michael Torrice
September 15, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Scanning electron micrograph of a cancer cell and two T cells.
Credit: Steve Gschmeissner / Science Source
Two T cells (each about 10 µm in diameter) bind to a cancer cell (blue), the first step in an immune response.

Many tumors contain lurking immune cells, including T cells that are equipped to attack the cancerous tissue. But the chemistry inside the tumor silences these T cells, allowing the cancer to persist and grow.

A team of scientists report that high levels of potassium ions are part of the tumor chemistry that blocks T cell activity. The researchers found that engineering T cells to adjust to these high potassium concentrations improved the cells’ ability to attack tumors in mice (Nature 2016, DOI: 10.1038/nature19364).

These findings add to a growing list of mechanisms that cancers use to evade recognition by the immune system. For example, tumors hijack native signaling molecules called immune checkpoints to inhibit the activation of T cells. In the past several years, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration has approved therapies that block these checkpoint molecules.

Nicholas P. Restifo and colleagues at the National Cancer Institute have been studying how basic aspects of cell function, such as metabolism, affect immune cell function. They decided to study potassium ion levels in the fluid inside tumors based on insights from cancer surgeons. “When you operate on a tumor and take it out and cut through it, it can have liquefied necrotic areas within the tumor,” Restifo says. So the researchers wondered what the impact of these inner dying cells had on the tumor environment.

One of Restifo’s postdocs, Robert Eil, currently at Oregon Health & Sciences University, hypothesized that these dying cells were spilling potassium ions into tumors. That’s because all cells, including cancerous ones, maintain a concentration gradient across their membranes, with low concentrations of potassium ions outside and high concentrations inside. “They’re bags of potassium,” Restifo says.

When the researchers analyzed the fluid inside mouse and human tumors, they found that potassium ion levels were elevated relative to those outside the tumors. In cell culture studies, T cells bathed in such high potassium concentrations mounted smaller responses to antigens than did cells exposed to average potassium levels.

Typically, when T cells encounter their target antigen, they release cytokines to signal other immune cells to attack. Through a series of experiments, the scientists found that the high extracellular potassium ion concentrations cause intracellular levels of the ion to increase, which in turn disrupts the signaling pathway necessary to trigger a normal cytokine response.

The researchers determined that T cells could still respond to antigens in high potassium solutions if the cells got some help with exporting some of their intracellular potassium. The scientists accomplished this by engineering the cells to express large numbers of a protein channel that allows potassium ions to flow out of the cell. Mice injected with such engineered T cells were better at attacking the tumors and survived longer than mice receiving nonengineered cells.

“[The] findings have potentially paved the way for therapies that enhance the ability of our immune systems to combat cancers,” write K. George Chandy of Nanyang Technological University and Raymond S. Norton of Monash University in a perspective that accompanies the paper in Nature.

Chandy and Norton wonder if molecules that enhance the activity of protein channels similar to the one in this study could help restore T cell function deep inside tumors.

Eil thinks the findings could enhance therapies in which a patient’s own immune cells are reprogrammed to target tumor cells. Such therapies are already in clinical trials. Engineering the reprogrammed cells to better respond to high potassium levels, Eil says, could increase their efficacy.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bicarbonate boost for spurned antibiotic
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Natural killer cells may mediate cancer immunotherapy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nerve signaling encourages tumor growth

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE