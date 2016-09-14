Advertisement

Safety

Kratom users protest imminent ban

DEA's new temporary classification prompts White House demonstration

by Britt E. Erickson
September 14, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 37
Most Popular in Safety

Protestors in front of the White House hold up signs to keep kratom legal.
Credit: Britt Erickson/C&EN

Hundreds gathered in front of the White House on Sept. 13 to protest the Drug Enforcement Administration’s temporary classification of two active compounds in the herb kratom as schedule 1 narcotics. This move means kratom, which comes from the leaves of a Southeast Asian tree, joins heroin, lysergic acid diethylamie (LSD), and marijuana as drugs DEA considers the most dangerous, with high potential for abuse and no accepted medical use. Kratom users claim that the herb has saved their lives by helping them get off addictive opiate pain killers. Kratom is used to self-treat chronic pain, depression, and anxiety. DEA’s action takes effect on Sept. 30.

