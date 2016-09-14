Kratom users protest imminent ban

Hundreds gathered in front of the White House on Sept. 13 to protest the Drug Enforcement Administration’s temporary classification of two active compounds in the herb kratom as schedule 1 narcotics. This move means kratom, which comes from the leaves of a Southeast Asian tree, joins heroin, lysergic acid diethylamie (LSD), and marijuana as drugs DEA considers the most dangerous, with high potential for abuse and no accepted medical use. Kratom users claim that the herb has saved their lives by helping them get off addictive opiate pain killers. Kratom is used to self-treat chronic pain, depression, and anxiety. DEA’s action takes effect on Sept. 30.
