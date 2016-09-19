Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

White bat hoards carotenoids in its yellow nose and ears

Studying the curious creature might reveal ways to use these yellow pigments to prevent macular degeneration, a form of blindness.

by Sarah Everts
September 19, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci. USA
The Honduran white bat has an enviable ability to store a yellow pigment called lutein in its ears and nose.
Image of a Honduran white bat.
Credit: Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci. USA
The Honduran white bat has an enviable ability to store a yellow pigment called lutein in its ears and nose.

A tropical white bat with yellow ears and a leaflike, sprawling yellow nose doesn’t just look bizarre. It also has a peculiar—and enviable—ability to hoard the pigment that colors its yellow appendages. This pigment, lutein, is a member of the carotenoid family. It’s also a chemical useful for protecting cells from oxygen damage, particularly in the eye. But mammals—with the exception of this bat—are poor accumulators of carotenoids, including lutein. Instead these pigments are distributed evenly in mammalian bodies, preventing accumulation in regions at risk for oxygen injury. Researchers led by Ismael Galván at Doñana Biological Station, who identified lutein as the bat’s decorative pigment, also propose that studying the bat’s carotenoid-hoarding capability could lead to new strategies for avoiding macular degeneration, a kind of blindness that can be delayed by the presence of lutein (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2016, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1609724113). “The Honduran white bat … may be the sought-after mammalian model needed for enhancing studies on carotenoid function and metabolism,” they note.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE