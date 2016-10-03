Sirenas awarded Gates grant

San Diego-based Sirenas has won a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to use nature-inspired chemistry to find molecules active against tuberculosis, malaria, and cryptosporidium. Sirenas has a collection of molecules derived from marine organisms such as sea sponges, cyanobacteria, and algae that it parses with data-mining technology to identify promising lead compounds. Scripps Research Institute California chemist and Sirenas cofounder Phil Baran oversees the development of methods for synthesizing complex marine molecules.
