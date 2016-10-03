Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Zinc worsens C. difficile infections

Researchers discover that excess dietary levels of the metal can lower the bar for infections and make them more severe in mice

by Sarah Everts
October 3, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: CDC/Lois S. Wiggs
The presence of zinc makes Clostridium difficile, a nasty pathogen, even nastier.
Micrograph of Clostridium difficile.
Credit: CDC/Lois S. Wiggs
The presence of zinc makes Clostridium difficile, a nasty pathogen, even nastier.

The most common hospital-acquired infection comes courtesy of Clostridium difficile, a deadly pathogen that often preys on patients whose gut microbiome has been disrupted by antibiotics. If the findings of a new study in mice hold true for humans, excess dietary zinc can be blamed for making patients more susceptible to C. difficile infections and for increasing the severity of infection (Nat. Med. 2016, DOI: 10.1038/nm.4174). Researchers led by Eric P. Skaar of Vanderbilt University Medical Center found that excess dietary zinc reduced “the minimum amount of antibiotics needed to confer susceptibility to C. difficile infections.” Excess zinc also increases the pathogen’s toxicity. Plus, the mouse immune system deploys calprotectin, a small protein that sequesters zinc, to combat C. difficile. “Alteration in diet and limitation of excess Zn intake may prove efficacious for the prevention of C. difficile infections in high-risk patients and help limit morbidity during C. difficile infections,” the authors note. In another report, researchers led by Min Dong at Harvard Medical School have discovered a family of protein receptors that are used by C. difficile to infect host cells in the colon, a finding that could lead to new drugs to fight the pathogen (Nature 2016, DOI: 10.1038/nature19799).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tumor Protein Induces Atrophy﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How Aspirin Reduces Colon Cancer Risk
Supplement Extends Life Of Worms, Mice

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE