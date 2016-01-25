U.K. Group Starts Phenomics Initiative

The Universities of Dundee, Edinburgh, and Oxford, in the U.K., have established the Phenomics Discovery Initiative to translate phenotypic biology into novel drugs. The term phenotype refers to the observable physical properties of an organism. The universities have brought in Janssen Pharmaceutica as their first industry partner. PDI will provide precompetitive access to technology, assay methodologies, high-throughput data, and materials, the partners say. It plans to collaborate with the U.K.’s National Phenotypic Screening Centre.
